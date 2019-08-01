FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved personnel matters at Tuesday’s special meeting. All motions were approved with a unanimous vote of board members present at the meeting. They include:
1. The board approved an agreement with Tierra Shope to serve as the district’s athletic trainer for a three-year period beginning Aug. 1 and concluding July 31, 2022. She will be paid a starting salary of $37,000. The board also approved giving authority to District Superintendent Edward DiSabato to appoint an interim athletic director in the event Shope should decline or resign from the position during the period the contract is in effect.
2. The board hired Julie Noal as the band front advisor for the 2019-20 school year. She will be paid a salary conforming with the current contract with the teacher’s union. Her start date is pending the district’s receipt of clearances.
3. The board hired Suzanna Coakley as an elementary instructor at a salary of $43,422, pending receipt of required paperwork.
4. The board approved current instructors serving as mentors for new staff members. Marci Mazenko, Jennifer Putorek, Robert Reams and Jeannette Williams will each be paid a $500 stipend.
5. The board employed Teresa Hockenberry and Joe Ann Storm to fill paraprfessional vacancies beginning Aug. 22.
6. The board accepted letters of resignation from Philip Barroner as head varsity softball coah and Elizabeth Bacher as assistant cheerleading adviser. Both vacancies will be advertised.