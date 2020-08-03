FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved continuing the district’s relationship with a long-time company to provide food service management for the 2020-21 school year.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the board accepted the sole bid from The Nutrition Group to provide the service. Directors also approved a budget for the company not to exceed a deficit of nearly $140,000. The decision is pending approval from the state Department of Education.
Deficits in school cafeterias exist when the expenses from the cafeteria exceed the revenue from student meal incomes. The district then has to offset the deficit from district funds.
The Nutrition Group submitted a proposal for the district to return to a full-time manager rather than the part-time overseer it has had during three previous years. The board requested the position be half-time to save money.
During an online meeting Tuesday with representatives of The Nutrition Group, the representatives said the company no longer wanted a part-time employee in the position because of issues with cafeteria employees and because the company currently does not have anyone in its employment that could serve as a part-time director at Glendale.
The representative declined to elaborate on the issues during the public portion of the meeting after Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said information about individual employees would have to be presented in an executive session of the board.
The representative said a full-time manager would be able to institute more programs that he believed would encourage more students to eat lunch in the cafeteria.
Director Kay Stiver asked what plans the company had to offset expenses for the school district.
“How do we get the cost in line to decrease the deficiency?” Stiver asked.
“We want to return programs that were suspended when the district went to a part-time manager such as fresh dough pizza, grilled cheese and stir fry stations. They would help build students’ excitement about eating in the cafeteria,” the representative said.
He also reported the company has buying power that would help lower the costs of foodstuffs and supplies.
Stiver said she believed the company should come up with a plan to help the district offset the expense if it wants to return to a full time manager.
“I thought you would think outside the box and make a good recommendation. We have been told for three years there is bleeding in the cafeteria budget and I expected a recommendation from you as a management group to get the best agreement for our students and staff,” Stiver stated.
Stiver said she would settle for the district having an $90,000 deficit in the cafeteria budget. “That’s not a good number either,” she added.
The Nutrition Group representative said Glendale has had fewer students enrolled and there are increased costs for foodstuffs. He said when asked by Muhollen if the deficit could be less, the representative said there is a possibility it could be.
“I believe the majority of the last 14 years we’ve been in this position we have beaten the budget,” he said.