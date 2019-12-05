FLINTON — Glendale School Board elected not to raise taxes above the 2020 index set by the state Department of Education.
At Monday’s meeting, director’s unanimously approved the resolution setting the cap for possible property tax increases as required under the state’s property tax relief bill.
The index, set by the state Department of Education called for in Act 1 of 2006 which placed a cap on amounts school districts can raise property taxes without property owner’s approval, is 3.9 percent. That figure equates to just over 4.5 mills that could be added to existing millage rates in both Clearfield and Cambria counties.
Clearfield County property owners could see their taxes increased by 4.52 mills and Cambria County taxpayers could have an additional 4.59 mills added to the millage rates if the board chooses to do so to balance the 2020-21 spending plan.
The board approved a resolution as set forth in Act 1 that allows the board to adopt a resolution, no later than 110 days prior to the date of election immediately preceding the fiscal year, indicating it will not raise taxes above the index for the upcoming fiscal year.
By approving the resolution directors are stipulating any tax increases in the 2020-21 budget will be within the index and provide the necessary revenue to meet operating costs.