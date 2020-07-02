FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a phased school reopening health and safety plan for the 2020-21 school year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board reviewed the plan as presented by several of the district’s administrators prior to voting on it. The vote for the plan was unanimous.
All school districts in the commonwealth must create a health and safety plan to serve as its local guide for all instructional and non-instructional school reopening activities. The plan is to be tailored to the unique need of the school district.
District Superintendent Edward DiSabato told directors administrators have spent weeks creating a plan for students and staff to start off school at the end of August based on current directives for COVID-19. “We have no idea what things will look like in a few weeks. We had to look at three areas, red, yellow and green phases and what we think school will look like in all three phases. We are all hoping when the doors open Aug. 26 we can operate normally but we were told to be prepared because things can change. We plan to do our best,” he said.
DiSabato noted Glendale’s health and safety plan will be a fluid working document because of unfolding directives issued about the pandemic by state and federal agencies. “The plan will evolve and continue to evolve,” he said.
He praised members of the administration and the many hours of work they put into forethought for each of the scenarios.
Glendale School District is made up of municipalities in both Clearfield and Cambria counties. Both counties are currently in the green phase of emerging from stay-at-home order associated with the pandemic. Glendale’s plan states the green phase allows for students and staff to return to school five days per week for face-to-face instruction using health and safety precautions such as masks and social distancing.
The plan also outlines how instruction will look during the yellow phase and how students would learn and do assignments if commonwealth counties return to a stay-at-home order It outlines a course of action to address any situation within the school building, outside of it including the athletic field and playgrounds and student transportation.
The health and safety plan will be presented to parents this week. There will also be a survey included on the district’s website and Facebook page for parents to offer feedback and provide comments about the plan.
“It’s an opportunity for parents to tell us how they feel about the plan,” Elementary Principal Kate Bacher said.