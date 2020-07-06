FLINTON — Glendale School Board adopted a $13.7 million 2020-21 budget at its meeting June 30.
The budget did not contain a property tax increase. However, Cambria County residents residing within the school district will see a slight rise in the real estate taxes paid to the school district because of the state equalization rate used by school districts made up of municipalities in more than one county.
When presenting the motion to adopt the spending plan to the board, finance committee Chairwoman Brenda Dubler reported, “The millage rates in Clearfield and Cambria counties don’t change by the same amount because the assessed property values are not an equal 50/50 split between each county. This is because of annual changes in assessed and market values and the rebalancing of tax rates for each county which is calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.”
The budget expects income and expenses of $13,771,326. Clearfield County property owners will pay 112.01 mills or $11.20 per each $100 of assessed property value. Cambria County residents will have its millage at 69.41 or $6.94 per $100 of assessed value.
The board also approved the taxes supporting the general fund budget. They are $5 per capita; $10 local services; and 0.5 percent each, earned income and real estate transfer taxes.
Superintendent Edward DiSabato told the board there are many financial unknowns created by directives for COVID-19,
“The district will be dealing with a six month stopgap budget,” DiSabato said. “Things could change and there could be a hardship for people locally and for the state to maintain those same funding levels.”