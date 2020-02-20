FLINTON — Glendale School Board adopted the 2020-21 school year calendar at Tuesday’s meeting.
Student’s first day is Aug. 26 and their last day of school is June 1.
Students and staff will be off school on Sept. 7 for Labor Day; Nov. 11 for Veterans Day; Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving; Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 for deer season; Dec. 24-Jan. 1, Christmas; Feb. 12 and Feb. 15, mid-winter break; April 2 and April 5, Easter; and May 31, Memorial Day.
Students will be off Oct. 5, Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Jan. 18, Feb. 5 and March 12 for Act 80 and inservice days. They will be dismissed early on Dec. 23 for Christmas break, April 1 for Easter and April 23.
Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Nov. 5-6 and Feb. 4-5.
Days missed because of inclement weather will be made up on Feb. 12, Feb. 15, April 5, June 2, June 3, June 4, June 7 and June 8.
The first grading period will end on Oct. 29. The second grading period will close Jan. 19. The third grading period will end March 25 and the final grading period, June 1.