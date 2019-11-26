AUSTIN — Put down the devices and reconnect with the outdoors this season at Sinnemahoning State Park.
Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1-3 p.m., get to know the newest member of the park staff, Ranger Troy Baney, while enjoying a brisk three-mile hike and discussing other hiking opportunities in the area.
The event is recommended for adults and children older than eight years old. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring water. No pre-registration required for the free program.
Those participating are asked to meet at Pavilion No. 1 in the 40 Maples Day Use Area.
For more information about Sinnemahoning State Park and its programs, contact the park office at 647-8401, email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov or visit the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov.
Visitors who need an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.