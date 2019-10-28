CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Merchants Association, American Legion Joshua Earl Sipes Post No. 505 and local community groups have teamed up to provide a day of appreciation for area veterans on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The event coincides with the last day of Curwensville Merchants’ Home for the Holidays, Nov. 7-9.
Events kick off at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 with breakfast for veterans at American Legion Post No. 505 on Maxwell Street. Veterans eat free from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests, age 21 and older, may join them at a cost of $5 per guest. Reservations must be made for the meal by Thursday, Oct. 31. Reservations can be made by calling 236-3521.
During breakfast, all veterans attending will receive a card from the Curwensville Merchants Association which they may present at participating businesses to receive a small token of appreciation. The card is good throughout the day.
The Home for the Holidays parade steps off at noon. Veterans and those wishing to say thank you are invited to participate in the parade. In lieu of traditional holiday colors, veterans, participants and those attending are encouraged to wear their uniforms or dress in red, white and blue attire.
After the parade, there will be a veterans’ appreciation ceremony, which will take place at the Doughboy monument or the Curwensville Presbyterian Church, depending on weather. Following the ceremony, veterans and their families are invited to spend the afternoon in town, visiting merchants and enjoying the displays and entertainment.
The Curwensville Merchant members began reaching out to the community earlier this year because the annual Home for the Holidays dates are so close to Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Since then, several community groups have joined in the effort, including the Curwensville American Legion, Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society, local boy and girl Scouts, and others. For more information about veterans activities or Home for the Holidays, visit www.curwensvillemerchants.com or its Facebook page.