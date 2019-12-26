If you ever wondered what Santa Claus’ workshop looks like, the scene at The After Hours in Clearfield Tuesday morning must bear a close resemblance as approximately 50 volunteers prepared a free Christmas Eve dinner. Even more people took on tasks such as assembling bicycles, wrapping and packing up gifts and food for children and adults in 70 less-fortunate families.
This humanitarian effort is something that has been happening for 23 years in the Clearfield area. Core committee member Steve Livergood said each year the endeavor grows larger as those involved learn of additional residents who need a helping hand or ways they can assist the less fortunate in the Clearfield community and more volunteers come on board.
The dinner started small with Livergood and his wife, Kelly, searching for a way to give back to the community that supported them through a time of personal tragedy. Livergood said he mentioned the idea of hosting a dinner on Christmas Eve that would be open to anyone in the community to several of his friends — who were immediately in favor of the plan and offered their help.
For the first dinner in 1995, approximately 70 people received a meal and one family received Christmas gifts. The effort has become increasingly more substantial with enough food cooked for 1,000 dinners this year. The group also now delivers meals to various parts of the county such as Curwensville, West Decatur and parts in-between — a practice in place for several years.
The committee said dinner is provided to those who have experienced personal setbacks through the loss of a job, a health issue or other personal tragedy or anyone who is looking for an opportunity to enjoy a delicious dinner and fellowship in an welcoming setting.
“This is what Christmas is all about. It’s not about us,” Livergood said after expressing his gratitude to the many groups and individuals who donate time and talents and businesses and organizations who contribute food and funds to help make the meal come together. Many of those prefer to make their gifts anonymously, he said.
Livergood reported a new organization had come on board to help with the 2019 dinner, recognizing Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. of Curwensville for assisting in delivering meals and several people helping Tuesday who were new to the effort.
For several months, organizations spearheading the free meal project have been meeting to check their lists of needed items and chores that make the dinner a reality and to ensure that those who reserve meals get them. That core group is made up of members of the Chinklacamoose Chapter of Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, the Clearfield Cycle Club, Clearfield Sons of the American Legion, American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 and its auxiliary, Clearfield Legion Riders, Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 and its auxiliary, The After Dark and Glen Richey Fire Co. and its auxiliary.
Volunteer Bill Reid oversees the kitchen. He said 30 hams, 39 turkeys and four turkey breasts were cooked this week to prepare enough food for 1,000 meals. This year, the stuffing balls, making up part of the meal’s trimmings were prepared by the culinary arts classes at the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School. Mashed potatoes with gravy corn and other treats round out the offering. Reid said there are eight cooks in the kitchen that oversee cooking the food and then transfer those roasters to additional volunteers who serve the meals to guests or package up take-out dinners.
Another member of the core committee, Brenda Dunlap, said she continues to be amazed by the volunteers who selflessly donate their time to ensure a meal is served, gifts purchased, wrapped and packed up for delivery by Santa Claus and the Glen Richey and Curwensville fire departments.
“They are happy to volunteer. We work around their shifts and their schedules,” she explained.
Livergood expressed gratitude to all who helped make the dinner a reality.
“I am just so humbled by all these people who give their time and efforts to ensure people, who want or need one, receive dinner,” Livergood said.