COVID-19 canceled many Clearfield County events this year but one found a way to continue helping others by providing free hot meals and gifts for those who otherwise might go without.
The 25th annual free Christmas Eve dinner was held Thursday. Because of the pandemic no meals could be eaten in — all had to be picked up or delivered. Those restrictions, however, did not alter the spirit of the event.
Event committee Chairman Steve Livergood told The Progress in an interview Thursday the group planned to serve approximately 1,000 meals — 250 more than it distributed in 2019 because it believed more people than ever would be in need. The all-volunteer humanitarian effort, financed through generous donations of both food and finances, also distributed gifts to more than 90 less-fortunate children and provided baskets of food and presents for a number of disadvantaged families.
Volunteers purchased and wrapped gifts, packed gift baskets full of food and essential supplies and dished out and packaged meals. Still more volunteers from the Lawrence Township, Lawrence Township Glen Richey and Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. of Curwensville fire departments and local motorcycle organizations delivered meals to the Clearfield, Curwensville and West Decatur and surrounding areas.
Livergood said in spite of the pandemic, individuals, organizations, businesses and churches were very kind and giving again this year.
“This wouldn’t be possible if we did not receive help and support from local residents, businesses and organizations,” Livergood said.
He said this year, because some other events had to be canceled due to the virus, the dinner benefited.
“The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield was not able to host its annual Christmas dinner so we received the turkeys, members were planning to cook,” Livergood said. “That allowed us to provide turkeys with the food baskets that are going to be distributed to some less-fortunate families.”
Livergood said adhering to COVID-19 requirements changed up the dinner’s routine as the committee brainstormed a plan to keep both those volunteering, delivering and partaking safe.
“We were not able to congregate in one building to do the cooking and preparations. The cooks were scattered out at organizations and restaurants all over the place because we weren’t able to be all together,” he explained, adding, “Everything came together though. This is the way things have to be done this year.”
First-time volunteers Angie and Mark Rish said they became aware of the meal last year and wanted to be part of the effort.
“It gives you a good feeling to help someone. I saw what they did last year and we wanted to be part of it,” Angie Rish said.
Another first-time volunteer, Crystal Kmetz, said her sister and brother-in-law belong to an organization that was seeking volunteers to assist with the meal.
“I said I’m in,” Kmetz said. “This is a great thing. It helps a lot of needy families.”
Newcomer Beth Girardi reported she delivered items to the site of the 2019 dinner preparation and was amazed by what was happening.
“I saw the full force of it,” Girardi said. “I said I really want to be part of this. I am a firm believer that charity starts at home. When someone hurts, you rally around them and do all you can.”
The dinner had humble beginnings. Livergood and his wife, Kelly, were searching for a way to give back to the community that supported them through a time of personal tragedy when their son, Stevie Livergood Jr., was killed in a traffic accident. Livergood said he mentioned the idea of hosting a free dinner on Christmas Eve open to anyone in the community to several of his friends — who were immediately in favor and offered their help.
For the first dinner in 1995, approximately 70 people received a meal and one family received Christmas gifts. The effort has become increasingly more substantial with enough food cooked and prepared to serve 1,000 meals. In 2020, 52 turkeys, 40 hams, 1,382 stuffing balls, 1,500 rolls with butter, 15 cases of potatoes, six cases each of corn and gravy were prepared and packaged
The group also now delivers meals to various parts of Clearfield County — a practice that has been in place for several years.
The committee says the dinner is provided to those who have experienced personal setbacks through the loss of a job, a health issue or other tragedy or anyone who is looking for an opportunity to enjoy a delicious dinner.
“This is what Christmas is all about. It’s not about us,” Livergood said after expressing his gratitude to the many groups and individuals who donate time and talents and businesses and organizations who contribute food and funds to help make the meal come together.
“I am just so humbled by all these people who give their time and efforts to ensure people, who want or need one, receive dinner,” Livergood said.
In 2021, the name of the meal is going to be changed to the Stevie Livergood Jr. Memorial Memorial Dinner.
“He was the reason why we started this. I want this meal to continue after I’m gone. (With the change in name) the committee is going to make sure that this continues — they aren’t going to let it be different or go away,” Livergood said.