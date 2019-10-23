FREDERICK L. WILLIAMS
Frederick L. Williams, 89, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at his home.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
