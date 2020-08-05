PENFIELD — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information after two four-wheelers, a rifle and several other items were reported stolen from a campground located on McLaughlin Parkway in Penfield.
State police in DuBois were notified of a burglary on Aug. 1, with two men from Philadelphia being listed as victims on the report.
According to state police, a 1990 Suzuki 230 Quad Runner (red and blue in color), a 1990 Kawasaki Bayou 220 (red and black in color), a .22-caliber rifle, various hand tools, keys to several campers and trailers and other miscellaneous items were stolen from a camp within the campground sometime between July 4 and Aug. 1.
Police did not provide a name of the campground in the report.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in DuBois at 371-4652.