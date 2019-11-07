CURWENSVILLE — Four new directors and a returning one will be seated next month when the Curwensville Area School Board holds its annual reorganizational meeting.
Beth Caldwell, Robert Deluccia, Lois A. Richards, and Gary Witherow will be joining incumbent Laura Marie Pentz at the table in December. Richards, who cross-filed, received the most votes in Tuesday’s general election with 1,243; Caldwell, a Republican, was next with 1,160; Pentz, a Republican, 1,118, Witherow, who cross-filed, 1,090; and Deluccia, a Republican, 1,085.
The five were chosen by voters in Curwensville and Grampian boroughs and Ferguson, Greenwood, Penn and Pike townships.
Incumbent Democrats Melissa Maines-Sopic and Carrie A. Warren, and newcomer Nick Kolesar received the lowest vote totals with Sopic receiving 652, Kolesar, 629, and Warren, 574. There were 56 write-in votes cast in the contest.