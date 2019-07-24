The future of local emergency medical services is at a critical point. As expenses increase, funding becomes more scarce, and a supply of volunteers dwindle ambulance services are in a constant battle to continue to exist.
EMS plays a crucial role providing patient care until someone who is sick or injured gets to a hospital or medical center. Local ambulance services are among the first to respond to requests for help in a local disaster such as fire, flooding or traffic accidents.
Tuesday, Clearfield EMS hosted an open forum to discuss issues facing ambulance services in an effort to find answers for those problems. Municipal and county representatives and state and federal legislator’s offices were represented, there as one presenter said to be educated about what the needs are.
Presenters were J.R. Henry, executive director of the Valley Ambulance Authority; Steve Wirth a partner in the law firm of Paige, Wolfberg and Wirth LLC, representing the National EMS Industry Law Firm: Tom McElree, executive director EMS West Regional EMS Council; and state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R, Clearfield and Cambria counties.
The presenters spoke about a lack of volunteers, increased costs, flat or declining reimbursement, low levels of municipal and state tax support, increased scrutiny of services, insurance companies increased denial of claims and patient’s inability to pay all working together to drive up costs.
Henry said part of the inconsistency is any reimbursement an ambulance service receives is an amount far less than the actual costs associated with that run.
State regulations require an EMS agency to respond to an emergency dispatch. It is becoming more difficult for some services to respond and call turnovers are an increasing problem. As these smaller services are unable to get crews more burden is placed on larger services who provide mutual aid creating larger financial discrepancies.
Local ambulance services exist on funds raised through membership drives, billing and in some cases limited municipal support. With a single equipped ambulance costing more than $275,000, many ambulance services throughout the state have been forced to close because they cannot balance their expenses against the revenue they receive.
Henry said while the cost for ambulance services can be established, what is more difficult is determining the cost of being ready to respond.
“The cost of readiness, there is no money coming in to pay for that. No one is paying for down time and you still have to pay your employees. Whether its a structure fire, call refusals, an accident with no injuries, the ambulance service still has costs it is not being reimbursed for,” he said.
Henry said the problem is not unique to Clearfield County.
“The problem is nationwide. Something has to be done to fill the financial gap. This crisis is escalating. The problem won’t fix itself,” he added.
Pennsylvania has taken a small step with the increase in reimbursement for Medicaid patients. While the figure is still below the cost, Henry said it’s a start.
All presenters said they hope municipal and county officials can sit down with state and federal legislators and come up with solutions that will allow local ambulance services to continue to provide initial emergency care in a timely manner.