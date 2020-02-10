HILLSDALE — In 1920, women were granted the right to vote, penicillin was discovered, bubble gum was invented and Mary “Helen” (Hoover) Young was born.
Young will celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 11. She was born in Marsh Creek Feb. 11, 1920 to Oscar and Helen Hoover and was raised in a log house on a farm near Kylertown.
Later, the family moved to Sylvan Grove in Cooper Township. Young is a 1938 graduate of Cooper High School. She said she walked five miles each way to and from high school. When she got her driver’s license she drove a 1930 truck to school.
Young’s first job was at Navasky Clothing Factory in Philipsburg. In 1942, during World War II, Young worked at Titan Metal, using a lathe to cut powder grooves in bomb rings.
Later she worked at several sewing factories and at the Ebensburg State School as a dietary aide.
On Nov. 27, 1951, she married Joseph D. Young of LaJose after the couple eloped to Lewistown. They were the parents of three children, Dorothy Brink of Mahaffey, John Young, LaJose, and Janet Whited, Northern Cambria.
The family lived at Young’s Farm, then known as the Jay Dee Farm. Joe Young died May 21, 2006 and Helen Young remained on the farm until 2015. In addition to their three children, the Young’s have five grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
Young has been a member of the East Ridge United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She is also a member of the Coalport Eastern Star where she served as matron and secretary and a member of the Harmony Grange.
For many years, Young was in charge of the grange’s booth at the Harmony Grange Fair. Many visitors remember her selling cookbooks and the fair’s t-shirts, hats and other souvenirs. This provided her an opportunity to meet many fair visitors and members of the community.
Young received Harmony Grange Fair’s inaugural Friend of the Fair award.
One of Young’s favorite activities is quilting. She spent numerous hours hand sewing quilts, created for family members, especially her children and grandchildren, and others.
Young also enjoys reading and listening to Irish music.
Young is now a guest at AristaCare Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale, where she enjoys watching television and reading daily devotionals, the Upper Room and Daily Bread. She also enjoys sweet snacks provided by the staff.
She likes receiving and reading cards and hearing from family and friends. Her address is Helen Young, AristaCare Hillsdale Park, Room 319, 383 Mt. View Rd., P.O. Box 138, Hillsdale, PA 14746.
She recently received a citation from the state’s House of Representatives presented by state Rep. Tommy Sankey, Clearfield and Cambria counties. She was honored Saturday at a party for family members and friends.