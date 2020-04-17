In keeping with Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders for the closing of all schools in the commonwealth, Clearfield County Career and Technology Center has been shuttered.
Last week, Wolf closed all schools in the commonwealth for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to slow the spread of coronavirus. That order included career and technical centers along with public, private, parochial and charter schools.
CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden said just because the physical location is vacant doesn’t mean career and technical students have stopped working to expand and refine their knowledge of their particular course curriculums.
“We are closed but that doesn’t mean the learning process has stopped for our students,” Redden explained, adding, “I would much rather we were in session. We have had to shift gears a number of times in a very short period of time. It is one month today since the governor first ordered schools closed. When I think what we have been able to accomplish in that short period of time speaks to the resilience of our students and staff. Students are still interested in learning and staff and the school are ready to teach them,” he stated.
Redden said CCCTC students have been working hard since before the end of March when the school year was placed on hiatus by the governor. CCCTC students have been studying and learning using a number of options.
“We are doing a lot of online learning. Teachers are reaching out to students and we are even doing some hard-copy mailings. In fact we are looking at ramping up those hard copy mailings,” he explained.
He said CCCTC has to ensure it is providing all its students equal opportunities in regard to curriculum content and learning options to meet mandates from the state Department of Education. He said the state has lifted some of the course requirements for practicals by allowing students to count some of the time they spend working online toward their hours.
Redden said for some courses, such as practical nursing and cosmetology, he is still waiting for the state to create a solution as to how high school and adult students could acquire required hours of hands-on practice to perfect skills and techniques.
He said even if students wanted to, places where they might be able to practice their skills such as nursing homes and salons are closed to the public.
“We are waiting for word so that we can make a plan of how they can get those hours in. Right now, we are limited in what we can do,” Redden said.
Some students were also working toward certification in their specialized fields of study. For learners who can earn those achievements online, the school and instructors are doing whatever they are able to do to ensure they receive them.
“If a certification can be earned online, we are helping students pursue them. But if hands-on is required, right now we just don’t have access. We are still waiting to hear about that,” he explained.
The school did not have a truck driver training class in April. It’s last one graduated in March and Redden is hopeful to get another one underway in May.
“We are hoping the restrictions get lifted and classes can start. Everything is just very uncertain,” he said. “That’s the part that is so difficult. Things change sometimes daily.”
The final week of school for students other than seniors is the first week of June. Seniors will graduate on May 28. Redden said no matter what there will be some type of a ceremony to recognize that accomplishment. He said specifics will depend on what type of limitations are in place at the time.
“I can guarantee there will be some type of graduation. Those kids deserve it,” he added.