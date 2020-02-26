Much of Pennsylvania is experiencing wide-spread influenza activity. According to information on the state Department of Health’s website, it monitors flu activity year around but steps up surveillance between October and May when cases are much more prevalent.
Information on its website for the week of Feb. 22 notes while there are local outbreaks of the flu throughout the state, there are 738 confirmed cases of influenza in Clearfield County. However since many residents don’t go to the doctor to be tested, the number likely represents only a fraction of residents who have been infected with the illness.
The department estimates five to 20 percent of the state’s population, or 600,000 to 2.4 million residents, contract the flu annually. Of that number, 120 to 2,000 residents will die each year from complications associated with influenza, the information states.
Penn Highlands DuBois and Clearfield hospitals’ Director of Infection Prevention and Control Sue Stiner, MSN, RN, CIC, reported 2020 the hospitals are currently experiencing a less active year than 2019.
“Penn Highlands Clearfield is not seeing more patients this year with the flu than last year. Last season was a worse year for the flu in this area,” Stiner said.
Take steps to help
prevent the spread of fluStiner said there are steps residents can take to avoid becoming infected with the flu.
“Get a flu shot. It’s not too late, Flu shots are available until May. A shot protects against influenza types A and B. Those who haven’t received their flu shots and are age six months or older should call their primary care provider or visit a local pharmacy,” she said.
It is also important to practice good personal hygiene, Stiner said.
“Wash your hands. Use soap and water and lather hands for 20 seconds. Wash your hands before eating, after being out and about, using any restroom or before touching your face. Hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available, but old-fashioned washing is best. And don’t undo your hand washing efforts.
“Always use a clean towel to dry your hands. Turn off the water and open doors with a paper towel or your foot and not your freshly cleaned hands,” she noted.
It is also important to regularly clean and disinfect items that are often touched. Stiner also suggests wiping the handles of shopping carts to avoid the transfer of germs.
Care for those
infected by the fluPenn Highlands Clearfield’s Director of the Emergency Department, Medical Surgical Unit and Respiratory Therapy Liz R. Davis said people who become infected should stay away from others and avoid going to work or school. Those with the virus can affect others one day before symptoms develop and five to seven days after symptoms appear.
“Those infected should wait until they are fever-free for 24 hours, without taking fever-reducing medicines, before returning to work or school or attending any public function. Drink plenty of clear fluids to stay hydrated. If fever is present, a cool, damp washcloth can be placed on the forehead. Use a humidifier to help breathe better. Gargle with warm salt-water for a sore throat.
“Try to use disposable utensils, cups and plates, whenever possible to keep germs away from others. Wash your hands regularly or use sanitizer to avoid spread illness to others. Always cover sneezes and coughs, and throw all tissues in the trash,” Davis said.
For most, recovering from a case of the flu does not require a trip to the emergency department, Davis said.
“For most people, there is no need to visit the Emergency Department unless you have rapid or troubled breathing, shortness of breath or bluish or gray skin color. Those who are not drinking enough liquids, especially for children or older adults or that have severe or persistent vomiting or children who have difficulty waking up or interacting should be checked,” Davis explained.
Those who are sick
should avoid visiting the hospitalDavis said, “During this time, hospitals ask those with flu-like symptoms not to visit. For those who wish to send a message to a hospital patient, Penn Highlands offers the option of free e-cards through its website at www.phhealthcare.org/ecards. Cards are able to be printed out and delivered by staff.”