BURNSIDE — Ray Fleming was elected president and Ed Somerville as vice president of Burnside Borough Council at council’s reorganizational meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 7, according to Secretary Suzanne Koziel.
Mayor Richard Coble called the meeting to order and presided through Fleming’s election.
Koziel gave the oath of office to incumbent council members who were elected in the November general election. They are Fleming, Brenda Gibson, Charles Smith, Somerville and Shannon Watson.
Council retained Jay Lundy of Lundy& Lundy, Punxsutawney, as solicitor; Seline Perrone, tax collector; Hess & Fisher Inc., sewage enforcement officer; Art McDonald, auditor; Jason Sunderland, emergency management coordinator; and First Commonwealth Bank, water and wastewater depository, and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust, general and road funds depository.
Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Burnside Community Center.
During the monthly meeting that followed, council approved a list of bills for payment and reviewed monthly reports.