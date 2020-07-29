The 32nd annual Clearfield County Fair Queen will be crowned Sunday. The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. on the David H. Litz Grove Stage. Those attending are requested to sit in groups with their families and practice social distancing.
The 2019 Queen Becca Liddle of DuBois will be relinquishing her crown to one of five young women vying for the title.
They are: Allyson Andrulonis, 19 of DuBois. Andrulonis is a student at Slippery Rock University where she is studying business management with a minor in marketing.She plans to earn her master’s degree in business management and open her own business.
Andrulonis is a 2019 graduate of DuBois Area High School where she participated in swimming, softball, track and cross country. Andrulonis volunteers in the community serving various organizations.
She would like to be fair queen because she has made many great memories at the fair and hopes to learn more about the agriculture industry.
Breanna McCahan, 18, of Olanta. McCahan is a 2020 graduate of Curwensville Area High School. She will be attending Penn State University in the fall where she plans to study pre-medicine. Her future plans are to graduate from Penn State, attend a medical school and graduate as a doctor of anesthesiology.
She is involved in various church events including the Carnival of Care to benefit the local food pantry and vacation Bible school where she serves as a leader. At Curwensville Area High School, she participated in the American Heart Association’s Queen of Hearts campaign.
McCahan would like to be chosen fair queen so that she can represent the community and work to make the world a better place.
Chloe Neal, 16, of DuBois. Neal is a junior at DuBois Area High School. She is involved in varsity cross country, track and field, competition cheerleading, class president, student council, social media coordinator and interact and biology clubs. She is a volunteer firefighter.
Her future plans are to attend West Point and become a combat medic or attend John Hopkins University to study biochemistry or pre-med. She hopes to become a surgeon.
She would like to be fair queen to serve as a role model and advocate and bring awareness to agriculture and livestock.
Madison Niebauer, 18, of Irvona. Niebauer is a 2020 graduate of Glendale High School where she sang in the school’s choir, was a member of the twirling team, drama club and Tri-M. She served as the fire queen for the Irvona Volunteer Fire Co.
She plans to attend Lock Haven University in the fall to study early childhood and special education. She hopes to become a special education teacher.
She would like to be fair queen because it would be an opportunity to learn many new things, meet new people and serve as a role model for young girls.
Sarah Swope, 17, of Luthersburg. Swope will be a senior at DuBois Area High School where she is a member of National Honor Society and serves as vice president, book club, quiz bowl, Poetry Out Loud and youth mentoring at Wasson Elementary school. She also organized the African library book drive and started Dancers against Cancer that raised funds for Hahne Cancer Center. She also helped to organize the Luthersburg-Rockton Vacation Bible School and serves as reader and acolyte at her church.
Her future plans are to attend a four-year university to study biological sciences. She would like to work in underserved communities in the U.S. or around the world.
She would like to be fair queen because the program combines three things that have played a large role in her life, agriculture, leadership and community service. She believes serving as queen would provide an opportunity to grow in those three areas and share her skills and talents with others.