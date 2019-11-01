CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough voters will be choosing four members of council in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election.
Names on the municipal election ballot for three four-year positions are incumbents and Democrats David P. Donahue, Harriet L. Carfley and Rhonda Carfley and former council member and Republican Keith Allan Simcox. Incumbent and Democrat Thomas Edward Carfley is running for a two-year seat on council.
Each of the candidates was contacted by The Progress and asked to supply a paragraph stating why they are running for the seat. Simcox did not respond to the request made by The Progress.
The following are the candidate’s responses:
Donahue: “I am running for re-election because I feel I can make a difference. I’m, chairman of the street committee, police committee and I am on the finance committee. Since I have been on council, we have balanced the budget every year with no tax hike to the taxpayers. I also work closely with the borough’s engineering firm, EADS, to go after several grants to install stormwater infrastructure throughout the borough. The borough currently just received a grant and will be putting out a bid for a stormwater project early in the spring for Thompson and Walnut streets to assist in the Streetscape project. I am also pro-police, the borough has three full-time officers, which includes the Curwensville Area School District school resource officer. I also work with the police to assist when needed. I want to make Curwensville a clean, safe community to live and work for everyone and for them to be as proud of Curwensville as much as I am.”
Harriet Carfley: “When asked what I like about living in Curwensville, I always say it’s because of the people. As a teacher in Curwensville I always felt the support of the families of my students. This is why I enjoy working on borough council as I feel it gives me a chance to give back to the community. There is a rich history in Curwensville and there’s even a richer future. This has been evident with the many donations to the Irvin Park’s handicapped playground. I’ve been especially touched by the donations from the school students. As chairperson of the finance committee along with Rhonda Carfley and Dave Donahue, we have worked hard to improve the services of the borough and not raise taxes. Council has been able to schedule the police so we have someone on duty every day to serve and protect. The leaf collector and the new street sweeper will help to improve the beauty of our town; and the rental property ordinance will help to provide safe living conditions for some of our most vulnerable citizens –our children. We’ve had some tough decisions to make since I’ve been on council, but we work together well to help the people of Curwensville and improve the quality of life for everyone.”
Rhonda Carfley: “I was appointed to council in April 2017. Since that time I have been on finance, police and park committees. We have created and maintained two balanced budgets with no tax increases. There have been many positives from this council and I would consider it an honor to once again represent the citizens of Curwensville borough. I have no agenda, just a level head and open mind. I want to continue to help Curwensville become a place that children would like to stay and raise a family. Your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5 would be greatly appreciated. See you at the poll.”
Thomas Carfley: “I am seeking re-election to Curwensville Borough Council. I plan to continue improving the borough through various projects including inclusive playground equipment at Irvin Park and through blighted property prevention to protect the safety and security of borough residents.”