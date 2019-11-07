CURWENSVILLE — Four incumbents and a previous member will be returning to Curwensville Borough Council in 2020 based on unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election.
Borough voters chose incumbent Democrats Harriet L. Carfley, David P. Donahue and incumbent Republican Keith Allan Simcox, who served on the board several years ago to fill three four-year seats on council. Donahue received 280 votes, Simcox, 273; and Carfley, 222.
Incumbent Rhonda Carfley will not be returning to council. She received 191 votes.
Incumbent and Democrat Thomas Edward Carfley was elected to a two-year position with 222 votes.
Several borough residents had announced prior to the election that they were running write-in campaigns for council. There was a total of 273 write-in votes received in Tuesday’s election for the four-year terms and 102 write-in votes for the two-year term.
Those votes will be counted beginning Friday and will be certified by the Clearfield County Election Board once all write-in votes have been tabulated. Anyone who received enough votes to be elected to council will receive notification from Clearfield County’s Department of Election and Voter’s Registration.