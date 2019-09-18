CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Regional Development Corp members heard a report on the status of the initial phase of inclusive playground equipment at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity’s Irvin Park Chairwoman Dee Holland reported the wheelchair swing has arrived. She reported she is working on the project schedule with the borough’s work crew’s Lead Man Dennis Curry. They are collaborating to select a weekend when volunteers from several organizations in the borough who have signed up to assist with the project are available, she explained.
She also reported the section of Irvin Park where an antiquated piece of playground will be removed to make way for the new equipment has to be prepared for new swing installation.
Councilwoman Harriet Carfley reported donations have been coming in steadily to help fund the multiple-phase project that will eventually add several pieces of inclusive equipment to the park.