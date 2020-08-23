CURWENSVILLE — A Pike Township home and a single-car garage were rendered uninhabitable following a fire Friday afternoon that spread from a fire ring.
Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Chief Shawn Fye reported five Clearfield County fire crews responded at approximately 3:30 p.m. to a report of a grass fire that had spread to a nearby shed located along Lash Court Trailer Road in Pike Township.
He said when RHL arrived on scene the fire had spread from the single car garage to a mobile home located in front of it. The home’s owner, reported to be Brandon Bloom, was not at home at the time of the fire.
A woman, believed to be Bloom’s mother, was burning materials in a fire ring behind the garage when flames escaped the confines of the ring and began burning the grass around it. The woman ran to get water and when she returned, flames had already spread to the garage. The woman attempted to put the fire out but was unsuccessful. Fye said two neighbors saw her and pulled her to safety.
He said flames spread to the mobile home’s roof and took hold in the area between the home’s add-on roof and original roof. The mobile home and garage were determined to be a total loss.
Fye said preliminary damage estimates are $75,000 for both structures and contents. Two nearby mobile homes also received heat and water damage.
There were no reported injuries. RHL was assisted by firefighters from Madera, Hyde, Lawrence Township No. 1 and Glen Richey. Curwensville Ambulance Service was at the scene. Firefighters remained on scene about an hour and a half.
Fye cautioned against people burning outdoors given the extremely dry conditions and lack of rain. Friday, the state Department of Environmental Protection placed Clearfield County and 15 other counties under drought watch.
“We’ve responded to several brush fires in the area recently. In most cases they were caused by people burning and the fire got away from them. It is very dry and fire can spread rapidly,” he said.