MAHAFFEY — A fire caused by a lighted candle damaged a Bell Township home Wednesday.
Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey Chief Bryan Sheeder said the call came in just before 1 p.m.
He said the home’s owner reported a family member lit a candle in one of the home’s bedrooms and then went downstairs. Later the family smelled smoke and found a bed and nightstand in the room on fire. They were able to evacuate the home safely prior to fire companies’ arrival, Sheeder said.
Sheeder said the home on Harvath Lane is located very near to the Bell Township/Brady Township line. Sykesville Fire Co. was the first company on scene and was able to put the fire out using its water cannon.
Damage was contained to the home’s bedroom. Sheeder did not have a damage estimate available by press time.
In addition to Mahaffey and Sykesville, firefighters from Big Run, Sandy Township, Brady Township and Punxsutawney were on scene for less than an hour. Brady Township Ambulance was also on scene.
Sheeder reminded those using lighted candles to never leave them unattended and not to burn candles near anything flammable.