GRAMPIAN — A fire started by sparks from a wood burning stove inside a Penn Township camp sent a woman to a local hospital for treatment.
Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Chief Nick Selner reported firefighters were called just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon for a structure fire at 1215 Bell Run Rd. in Penn Township near Grampian.
Two adults were inside the camp when sparks from the stove ignited a bag that was located in close proximity.
Selner said the burning bag caused a carpet and a section of the floor to burst into flames. The camp’s owners were able to extinguish the flames by the time firefighters arrived on scene.
“They had the fire out by the time trucks got there,” Selner said.
Selner said one of the owners, a 32-year-old woman from Johnstown, was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Curwensville Ambulance Service personnel for treatment of smoke inhalation. Selner said according to information he received, the woman was treated and released.
The other owner, no age or gender available, was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance personnel at the scene.
The cause of the fire was accidental and the estimate for the damage was several hundred dollars, Selner said.
In addition to G-P-B, firefighters from Mahaffey and Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville and Curwensville Ambulance Service were on scene. Companies from Westover, Hyde, Brady Township and Glen Richey were dispatched but were canceled enroute.
Selner said the call was originally dispatched to Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey because the driveway to the camp is located in Greenwood Township, but the camp is located in Penn Township.