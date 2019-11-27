CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council approved a request from a business owner concerned about her customers.
At Monday’s combined committees and business meeting, council heard from Karen Potts of Karen’s Barber Shop. Potts asked a “No Parking Loading Zone” sign be removed from in front of her business on Filbert Street, and replaced with a 15 minute parking sign.
Potts reported that the landlord for her building told her the sign was installed years ago to keep the area cleared for deliveries to a dry cleaner and a newspaper branch office that were in the rooms her barber shop currently occupies.
Potts told council she does not get deliveries, but does have customers who are physically handicapped or elderly who are in need of a designated short term parking space. She said if council would allow her a short-term parking sign in front of her business, she would ensure they get out of her shop in the designated amount of time.
She said she was allowing them to park on the sidewalk in front of her shop, but several weeks ago a borough police officer entered her business and mandated one of the customers move their vehicle from the sidewalk.
“I tried to reason, but the officer said, ‘no parking means no parking,’” she told council.
Several council members said they supported the request.
“I don’t see any problem with it,” Councilman Dave Donahue said.
Council voted unanimously to change out the sign to one that provides a 20-minute parking time and have the borough’s street crew’s lead man order a new sign. Mayor John Adams was asked to inform the police department.