The sixth annual Fall Festival of the Stars will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at the St. Charles Cafe’ banquet room. Showtime is 7 p.m. The doors will open at 6 p.m.
Thanks to the generosity of performers and local businesses, the show’s admission price remains at $20 per person. A limited amount of tickets will be sold to accommodate the seating comfort of spectators. An assortment of snacks are included in the ticket price.
The Clearfield County League on Social Services is proud to host this event for the sixth year. All proceeds from the Fall Festival of the Stars will benefit CCLSS in its quest to provide special services for hundreds of children residing within the nine counties the organization serves.
Advance tickets are available in Clearfield at the St. Charles Café, Zalno Jewelers and Swales Styleline Upholstery; in Curwensville at Karen’s Barber Shop; and in Hyde at the CCLSS.
For additional information or to purchase tickets contact board President Bob Swales at 577-0983 or the CCLSS office at 765-3353.
Performers include the Silver Eagle Band. The band was a special added attraction at the 2018 event. Members performed a few of the band’s own songs as well as providing back-up music with a quality sound for the other three performers. The band’s many years of experience is evident from the first musical note of their performance.
Heather Olson has been working very hard during the past year to perfect her impersonations of both Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, while working with the Silver Eagle Band. This combination of Olson and the band, has garnered them recognition throughout the state and requests to perform at several fairs.
Olson’s musical career began at an early age while singing in her father’s band. She received a boost in 2006 by winning the Amateur Idol contest at the Clearfield County Fair. In 2010, she recorded her first album in Nashville, Tenn., entitled “Just Another Lie.” Although she enjoys singing the national anthem at events throughout the state her musical heart belongs to Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. Over the past few years, Olson has worked very hard on perfecting her Patsy Cline persona. Although Patsy Cline is her most requested impersonation, she enjoys devoting a segment from each of her shows paying tribute to Loretta Lynn, known as the coal miner’s daughter.
As she has for the five previous shows, Olson plans to team up her close friend and fellow impersonator, Scott Allegretto. Allegretto was discovered 10 years ago, working at Lowe’s at Clearfield. He was strongly encouraged to perform Elvis at a local event. Little did he know that at that time he would become recognized as the leading Elvis impersonator in central Pennsylvania. Allegretto still enjoys entertaining fans at county fairs and festivals, as well as weddings, nursing home appearances and private parties. Allegretto feeds from the enthusiasm of his audiences’ participation. That combined with his vibrant personality, stirs the crowd as he mingles with audience members. Watching him perform, it becomes obvious he pours his heart and soul into every song. Two years ago, Allegretto started working on presenting a few songs of Conway Twitty, which he plans to include in the 2019 festival show.
Although, Olson and Allegretto have been the headliners since the festival’s inception in 2013, another act was introduced to the show in 2017. Pat Moore made his first appearance and took the stage by storm. Ever since that time, there has been an outpouring of requests for him to return. Moore has an extraordinary voice and leaves the audience wanting more. Moore’s musical ability is deeply rooted in family history. The legendary Moore family musicians have entertained central Pennsylvania residents for several decades, starting with Moore’s parents, Bud and Carrie Moore, who had the much-loved band, “Bud Moore and the Hillsdale Hillbillies.”
Moore was the lead singer and keyboard player for the “Moore Brothers Band” for more than 30 years and had his own group, “Still Moore.” Moore’s musical voice is so diversified, he will perform a variety of music during his presentation. His music covers ballads and classics. Some of the artists he pays tribute to include Josh Grobin, Michael Bublé, the Righteous Brothers, Alabama and Luciano Pavarotti.
The 2019 talented lineup promises to be the most entertaining to date. Those planning to attend the show should purchase their tickets early to ensure their attendance at the memorable event.