NEW MILLPORT — An early morning fire Thursday damaged a home at 2123 Station Rd., New Millport, Ferguson Township.
According to Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Chief Nick Selner the home was occupied by a father and son who managed to escape prior to firefighter’s arrival.
“When firefighters arrived on scene there was smoke showing,” Selner said.
The first calls reported the fire was on the first floor of the home but firefighters found it was in the basement in the area near the furnace.
“It didn’t take long to get the fire under control. It was a very quick knock down,” Selner said.
Damage to the home was contained to the basement and a small portion of the first floor. He said most of the structure sustained smoke and water damage.
“It was not a complete loss,” he said.
He thanked Ferguson Township Supervisors for having the foresight to install dry hydrants throughout the township and said luckily there was a dry hydrant across the road from the home.
“Water was not an issue,” Selner said. “There were no problems with that.”
Selner said the state police fire marshal was investigating Thursday and would be issuing a report containing the damage estimate.
Grampian, Penn, Bloom Fire Co. was assisted by companies from Curwensville, Mahaffey, Glen Richey, Irvona and Madera. Curwensville Ambulance Service was also on scene.
There were no reported injuries.