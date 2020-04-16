Food kits provided by the federal Emergency Management Agency will be distributed Friday beginning at 10 a.m., at the Salvation Army Clearfield Worship and Service Center, 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Captain Laurie Greenfield said she is expecting 2,000 kits containing enough food to feed four people for four days.
“There will be breakfasts, lunches and dinners. The idea is that a family could go for four days with what a box contains,” she explained.
Greenfield said there are no income requirements to receive the kits. The boxes will be available to any family that wants one as long as supplies last.
“We really want to give these out. We don’t have any storage capabilities so we need to give them out Friday,” Greenfield said.
The distribution will be held in the parking lot behind the worship and service center. Directional signs will be posted.
“We will distribute the boxes drive-through style so that we can meet standards for COVID-19. We are asking people to drive up but not get out of their vehicles. Those in the vehicle should be wearing a mask and gloves following the Center for Disease Control regulations,” she said.
In recent weeks, Greenfield said the Salvation Army has seen a large increase in the amount of clients seeking food from its pantry.
“Our volume has gone up. The people who are coming have changed. We are seeing people whose work places have closed.”
She said the pantry continues with regular hours. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Only one client at a time is permitted in the worship center’s lobby to wait for food from the pantry.
She said the pantry is always in need of donations. Non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies and laundry detergent are among the items requested by those utilizing the pantry.
Many children and youth are also picking up breakfasts and lunches as part of the weekly distributions at the Salvation Army done in cooperation with the Clearfield Area School District.
“It has been a great partnership.”
Anyone who has questions about any of the programs should call the Salvation Army at 765-4981.
“If we can’t help them personally, we have a lot of referral information available,” Greenfield said.