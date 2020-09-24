CURWENSVILLE — A community farmer’s market will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Blue Kow, 987 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville.
Vendor proceeds will benefit the inclusive playground project at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
The market will feature 16 vendors with fresh produce, soup and baked goods and items including crafts and jewelry.
Overflow parking for the event will be at Irvin Park.
Organizer Tess Bloom said, “This is a great time to support local artisans by purchasing what they have to offer to the Curwensville community.”