DuBOIS — A Falls Creek man is facing charges for an incident where he allegedly harassed Brookville students following an eighth grade boys basketball game at DuBois Central Catholic School.
Sandy Township police filed charges against Michael Collier, 35, of Falls Creek, on Feb. 8, including two misdemeanor charges of harassment, disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking and a third-degree felony count of robbery.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to DuBois Central Catholic for a report of a student being assaulted by an adult. When police arrived they were led to DCC Athletic Director Phil Esposito’s office where Brookville boys basketball coach Daniel Park and a 14-year-old Brookville student were waiting.
Esposito said the school had hosted a seventh and eighth grade basketball game that evening and that after the game, he was told that an adult man had allegedly assaulted one of the Brookville players.
Esposito said he heard someone yelling for the principal after the game, then saw a man enter the gym cursing and swearing. The principal then removed the man from the building. Esposito told police that an eighth grade student then told him that the man had entered the men’s bathroom and verbally assaulted him and his teammates and had grabbed the student’s face and ripped his shirt off, according to the affidavit.
According to the student, he and his teammates went to the bathroom after the game to change. While entering the bathroom he saw Collier walking toward the bathroom too. The student said Collier allegedly started making comments about the team losing soon after entering the bathroom.
The student said he told Collier to shut up, and Collier asked who said that. The student reportedly identified himself as he stepped into a stall to change. While in the stall he told police he heard Collier calling him racial slurs and other profanity. The student said he asked Collier why he was mocking an eighth grade basketball team as an adult, according to the affidavit.
The student said he then noticed Collier pull himself up over the stall from the outside at which time Collier allegedly grabbed the student’s shirt, which was halfway off, then grabbed the student by the lip for a second before going back to the shirt, according to the affidavit. He allegedly pulled the shirt off, then took the shirt and left the bathroom where he reportedly began berating the team.
The principal said she heard the boys coach, Park, yelling for her and saw him running into the gym. Park told her that a fan had assaulted his team in the bathroom. When she asked Collier what happened, he allegedly responded with offensive language.
She told police that she asked him if he had gone into the bathroom with the team and he had said “yeah” along with slurs against the players, according to the affidavit. The principal then escorted Collier out of the building during which he allegedly continued to use slurs against the students.
Collier has a formal arraignment scheduled for April 14.