For a second season, a vegetable garden planted to encourage interest in building a local Penn State Extension’s Master Gardener program benefited some of Clearfield County’s less fortunate residents.
A demonstration vegetable garden was planted for the first time in 2019 behind the Clearfield County Extension office at 6395 Clearfield Woodland Hwy., Clearfield on land owned by Harry Salvatore. Clearfield County Master Gardener Brenda Rumfola said the garden was planted again this year.
Produce from the 2020 garden was harvested and donated to the Knights of Columbus Food Pantry at St. Bonaventure Church, Grampian. The pantry is a ministry of the Knights of Columbus from both St. Timothy Church, Curwensville and St. Bonaventure Church and along with donations from parishioners from each church, area businesses and individuals from the community.
Last year, produce from the garden was distributed to the Clearfield Ministerium’s Food Pantry.
Grampian food pantry Coordinator Barbara McCracken said she was contacted about interest in taking available produce from the garden by Rumfola and Master Gardener Coordinator for Pennsylvania’s Northwest Counties Andy Faust. The garden’s vegetables were distributed to the food pantry’s clients.
Rumfola said more than 200 pounds of vegetables including tomatoes, corn, and green beans were harvested and distributed to the pantry’s clients. McCracken said the pantry’s clients mostly receive non-perishable food items so they were very excited for the opportunity to receive fresh food. “The people who are served by this pantry were really appreciative. It was amazing to see. They came into the pantry, saw the vegetables and were like ‘Wow.’”
McCracken said the food pantry appreciated the opportunity to be considered for the donation. She said the pantry has received more requests from local resident’s requests in recent months. “As COVID-19 hit, the demand for the pantry has been unreal,” McCracken said.
Any resident from the Grampian area who is in need of food should call her at 236-3597 or the parish office at 236-1845.