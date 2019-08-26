LUTHERSBURG — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a hearing on a permit extension associated with an underground injection well in Brady Township at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg, according to concerned citizens against the well.
The hearing is being held since Windfall Gas and Oil Inc. of Falls Creek has requested the EPA to modify its permit, extending the life of its current permit five years through July 30, 2025.
The EPA has decided to host the public hearing after receiving significant request, supported by issues, from residents, the concerned citizen said.
Windfall Gas and Oil Inc. was issued a permit by EPA on July 31, 2015, allowing the company to operate a Class II-D brine disposal injection well in Brady Township. According to the advertisement placed by EPA, construction of the well has not begun.
EPA also noted, the public comment period is limited to comments on the term of the permit. Comments were to be sent to Kevin Rowsey, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 1650 Archer Street – Mail Code: 3WD22, Philadelphia, PA 19103. He may also be contacted by email at rowsey.kevin@epa.gov or by calling 215-814-5463.
The original permit and statement of basis for the permit modification are posted on EPA’s website at https//www.epa.gov/pa/epa-public-notices-pennsylvania.