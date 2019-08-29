LUTHERSBURG — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency held a public hearing in Luthersburg on Tuesday concerning a permit extension of the Underground Injection Control Class II-D Disposal Injection Well for Brady Township issued to Windfall Oil & Gas, Inc.
More than 30 people attended the hearing, with nine providing comments. Elected and public officials, representing Brady Township, DuBois City, Sandy Township and Clearfield County Commissioners, were in attendance. State Rep. Matt Gabler provided written public comments to the EPA prior to the hearing.
EPA officials, including Kevin Rowsey, James Bennett and David Rectenwald, opened the hearing and explained the hearing process and the permit guidelines to protect, to ensure the highest level of protection for quantity and quality of Underground Sources of Drinking Water and to control contamination with strong enforcement guidelines. The EPA officials explained that they are not overseeing the siting or the noise nuisances. They do require UIC permit applications to meet state and local laws.
Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel’s testimony centered around the seismic issue because the original permit application observed seismic activities spreading all over the country and into Lawrence, Pennsylvania. Sobel discussed the history of Pennsylvania and the coal industry activities with mining and blasting affecting homes and said what was learned should be applied to new industries and the injection of waste as this is causing the earth to move.
Sobel said the commissioners “are not enemies of the natural gas industry.” However, he said, the commissioners believe better ways are available to deal with wastewater as injection is a 19th/20th century-old technology. He challenged the EPA to lead the way to enhance the industry into the 21st century by recycling the wastewater. He said the commissioners hope the does not grant an extension on this permit.
Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Scotto focused his presentation on the location in a residential area with well water close to fault lines and the concerns with studies.
“This is still close to well water and should be a consideration as they are worried about that,” said Scotto.
Darlene Marshall presented 69 written public comments and a binder of evidence with additional knowledge learned over the last seven years after the last EPA public hearing in 2012.
Marshall’s comments explained why the permit extension should not be granted and focused on six main concerns that now exist with the permit extension.
Marianne Atkinson based her testimony based on a letter in the 2012 EPA record from Michael Hoover of Windfall Oil & Gas.
“If the injection well is constructed and contaminates the drinking water wells in its residential neighborhood, it could be a disaster for the EPA and the gas drilling industry,” said Atkinson. “Contamination of (Underground Sources of Drinking Water) could make it difficult for future permits to be granted for Class II-D Disposal Injection Wells, especially in residential areas.”
Richard Atkinson said that his water well is only 900 feet away from the Disposal Injection Well and that he is not opposed to an injection well as his approach has been to make the well safe as much as possible. He explained that the lowest USDW at 800 feet is not to be fractured. Then he cited articles by George King on drilling and an open annulus has a pressure that the annulus pressure can be known.
Atkinson questioned who is overlooking the application of the design of the well to define if it uses an open or closed annulus. Atkinson said his goal is to guarantee private water well protection in the event the Disposal Injection Well fails.
In case of a failure at the well site, the DEP permit documents mentioned Brady Township Supervisors and Adrian Fire Company would be notified, said Moore.
Randall Baird Sr. called this, “A toxic frack waste injection well.” Then he explained that he worked for Schlumberger and had experience with the industry.
“Many comments and concerns for the opposition of this ill-conceived project have been submitted previously and I’m sure are available for your review,” said Baird. “Those comments and serious concerns are just as valid today as they were during the last hearings about this toxic well. This has been a long and arduous battle to protect and preserve our clean air, pure water, quiet community setting and the sanity and safety of all who live in this area, not just the residents of Highland Street Extension.
“No one wants these types of toxic, contaminating ventures in their communities, near schools, near valuable water resources and homes. We strongly urge the EPA to deny Windfall Oil and Gas the extension of this permit and relieve the stress, anxiety, and threats residents have endured for many years.”
The final comment was made by David Mikelonis, who explained how the injected fluids would trespass far beyond the Disposal Injection Well and go where for future years.