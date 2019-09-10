AUSTIN — September is a perfect time of year to watch wildlife at Sinnemahoning State Park. Birds and butterflies are migrating, elk are bugling, and the trees on the mountains are just beginning to show fall color. Programs this week at the park include:
Homeschool Day: Monarch Butterflies, Thursday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Discover the connection between Monarch biology and habitat needs. Catch, tag, and release monarch butterflies.
The program us open to all students, grades kindergarten through12. Pre-registration required. Those participating should meet in Wildlife Center Classroom.
Monarch Watch Butterfly Tagging, Friday, Sept. 13, 1-2:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-3:30 p.m., The program is open to those who are not a homeschooler but would love to participate in the Monarch Watch program? Participants will join park staff to catch, tag, and release monarch butterflies. All ages are welcome. No pre-registration required. Those participating should be prepared to walk in fields and should meet at the Wildlife Center classroom.
Elk in PA: Understanding Elk Behavior, Saturday, Sept. 14, 1-2 p.m., Mid-September through October is elk mating season in Pennsylvania.
Participants will learn to read elk behavior by understanding herd dynamics, body language and vocalizations. There will be a PowerPoint presentation with video and group discussion. The session will be held indoors in the Wildlife Center Classroom.
Elk Watch, Saturday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m. to dark. The elk in the park have started bugling. Join park staff and volunteers as we try to spot the bull elk in the fields of Sinnemahoning while learning more about these impressive animals. Wildlife sightings are not guaranteed. Participants should meet at the Stevenson Dam Overlook.
Pontoon Boat Tours, Sunday, Sept. 15, 10:30-11:45 a.m. and noon to 1:15 p.m. View herons, kingfishers, turtles, eagles and other wildlife while learning about the aquatic habitats that support them. The program is free, but donations are requested to help cover expenses. Group size is limited. Pre-registration is recommended. Participants should meet at the boat launch of the Lake Day Use Area.
Those who want to pre-register for a program, or more information should visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Calendar of Events, http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those that need an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.