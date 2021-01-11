CURWENSVILLE — Pat Domico, founder and coordinator of Squirrel Tails for Trout –Recycling for the Future, said the organization has updated its mission statement.
The mission “Is for all of us to pull together on the same line and with a common purpose. We can accomplish great things on the west branch of the Susquehanna River between Curwensville and Clearfield that are larger than any one person can do alone. Please remember the continued success of this trout program is and will always be for the people because it’s by the people.”