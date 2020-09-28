Autumn is upon us in the First Fork Valley; and with the cooler weather come bugling elk and beautiful fall foliage. Programs this weekend at Sinnemahoning include a guided kayak tour and a discussion of the original Pennsylvania elk as recorded by the area’s earliest settlers.
Eastern Elk: Historical and Anecdotal Records, Saturday, Oct. 3, 1:00 –2:15 p.m. Once found throughout Pennsylvania, the now extinct Eastern Elk were one of the biggest game species in the east. Although very little biological or scientific documentation on this species exists, many of the old woodsmen and hunters left us with stories and descriptions of these elk and their natural history in the vast forests of PA. Facemasks are required. All ages welcome. Group size limited to 24 people. Pre-registration is recommended. Program will be held outdoors in the campground amphitheater.
Fall Foliage Kayak Tour, Sunday, Oct. 4, 1 –3 p.m. Join Sinnemahoning State Park staff for an afternoon kayak paddle on the lake, as we look closely at the colors of fall and the natural processes that cause this dramatic change. Bring your own kayak or use one of ours. All experience levels welcome. Group size limited. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Oct. 2. Meet at the boat launch of the Lake Day Use Area.
To mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, until further notice, all programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors, will be limited to 25 people or less, will follow social-distancing guidelines, and will require use of face masks. All participants must wear face coverings while attending PA State Park programs.
To pre-register, or for more information, please visit the DCNR Calendar of Events http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. If you need assistance with online registration, please call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.