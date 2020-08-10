AUSTIN — This weekend, Sinnemahoning State Park is offering programs to get you outside and into the great outdoors, with a Saturday afternoon “Float and Learn”, Saturday evening family biodiversity activity and movie, and a Sunday morning Nature Walk.
Float and Learn on the First Fork: Terrific Trees, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2:30 –3:15 p.m. Relax on an inner tube while learning to identify the trees that support aquatic habitats. Inner tubes are provided. Ages 10 to adult. Pre-registration is required. Limit of 10 people or 4 families. Dress for the water and bring a face mask. Meet at the 40 Maples Day Use Area.
Biodiversity Bingo and Movie, Saturday, Aug. 15, 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. Play bingo while learning about the many plants and animals that live in PA. Followed by a 30-minute conservation video. All are welcome. Fun for all ages. Face masks required. Cancelled if rain. Held at the Campground Amphitheater.
Nature Walk: Brook Trout Habitat, Sunday, Aug. 16, 9 –10:15 a.m. Take a walk with the park’s newest naturalist to discover the habitat needs of Pennsylvania’s only native trout and find out what role trees play in their survival. All ages welcome. Walk will be 1 -1 ½ miles over moderate terrain. Face masks required. Limit of 15 people. Meet at the Wildlife Center.
To mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19: Until further notice, all programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors, will be limited to 25 people or less, will follow social-distancing guidelines, and will require face masks. All participants must wear a face covering while attending programs.