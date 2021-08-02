AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park offers both indoor and outdoor programs for all ages this weekend. Programs include a nature walk, an indoor night sky slide show, craft for kids, an outdoor guided night sky viewing, and pontoon boat tours. All programs are free, family-friendly, and most do not require pre-registration.
A nature walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. Those participating should meet at the Wildlife Center. Visitors can take a walk with the park’s educator to look for tracks and traces of wildlife and talk about the trees, plants, and flowers along the way. Hike will be about two miles over fairly level terrain. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Participants should dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring a water bottle.
Stories of the Night Sky will be held Saturday, from 3 to 4 p.m. Participants will take a photographic journey from the earliest stories of the night sky through the birth of current scientific knowledge of astronomy. All ages are welcome for this presentation indoors in the Wildlife Center classroom.
Children can make a starry craft Saturday, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Participants will learn about the stars of the night sky and create their own constellation in this fun activity. This activity is best for families with children age four to 10. Older and younger siblings are welcome. Participants should meet at the Wildlife Center classroom.
A Night Sky program will be held Saturday from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Participants can experience the wonder of the park at night. Visitors can join the park’s newest naturalist on a laser-guided tour of the night sky. If weather conditions permit, telescopes will be available for an up-close look at celestial objects. All ages are welcome. Registration is not required. Visitors should bring a flashlight and a chair or a blanket to sit on. They should meet at the Wildlife Viewing Area, one-half mile north of the park office.
Pontoon boat tours will be held Sunday, Aug. 8. Three tours are planned starting at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon. Visitors can join park staff for a relaxing and informative one-hour tour of the lake. Participants will search the shoreline for herons, ducks, turtles, and other wildlife. The program is free but donations are requested. All ages are welcome. Pre-registration is recommended. Participants should meet at the Lake Day Use Area.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information, visit the the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources calendar of events https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar. Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park’s office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.