Sinnemahone Paddle sets date

SINNEMAHONING — Organizers of the Sinnemahone Paddle, commonly known as the Canoe and Kayak Classic, have changed the date for the popular event and added changes due to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
Paddlers will start the race at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. The event usually held the first Saturday of April is moved this year since the state Fish and Boat Commission has moved the opening of trout season to the first Saturday. That move was prompted by COVID-19 to give people an additional two weeks on the streams as a way to socially distance. State officials say they do not plan to make the early opening permanent.
Other changes include limiting participants to 200, no race day registration, staging areas will be set up at the start line, there will be no transportation from the finish to start line. Awards to first place finishers will be given at the finish line. Each competitor will receive a $10 Chamber Buck which can be redeemed at restaurants and have no expiration date. Organizers say it was important to host this event, even with the changes since it was canceled last year.
Those wanting to complete the Sinnemahone Triple Crown must paddle, complete the 55 mile gravel race in September and the 50k trail run in October. New for 2021 is the opportunity to complete the Sinnemahone Triple Crown as a team. One person completes each of the races. The names of those individuals must be registered prior to the paddle event April 10. Contact the chamber office for more team information.
Registration forms can be printed at www.sinnemahone.org or obtained by contacting the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce at 486-4314.