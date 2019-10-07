PATTON — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced the release of a preliminary report gleaned from results of an extensive two-year survey seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvanian’s state parks.
Prince Gallitzin State Park will hold a public meeting to review the report findings and obtain public comments and feedback on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Prince Gallitzin State Park Office conference room located at the rear of the building at 966 Marina Rd., Patton.
“As part of an effort to stimulate and encourage public input in this effort, I am requesting all park and park complex managers to schedule public informational meetings before mid-December of this year for Friends Groups, stakeholders, park visitors and the public,” said Bureau of State Parks Director John Hallas. “This will provide an excellent opportunity to learn more about the preliminary report and how to provide comment through the bureau’s website.”
Recommendations in this “Penn’s Parks for All” report address:
Improvement of outdoor recreation opportunities; expansion of outdoor recreation opportunities; protection of resources from recreation impacts; offering of more “active adventure activities;” expansion of overnight accommodations; protection of parks’ natural and cultural resources; parks’ financial support; and improved services and facilities.
A series of surveys was conducted by Penn State in 2017 and 2018 to assess the attitudes and opinions of Pennsylvania state park visitors and the public regarding key issues affecting the future of the state parks. In 2017, 10,186 adults responded online and 4,090 answered surveys at parks. A 2018 statewide telephone effort reached out to 1,650 Pennsylvanians; and an online survey the same year targeted 1,131 Latinos, Asians and African Americans.
Public comment on these survey responses and resultant recommendations will be accepted online and in writing until Dec. 31.
Seeking additional information, scheduled stakeholder meetings will be held at state parks throughout the state this fall and early next year. A final report is planned in summer 2020.
It has been 25 years since DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks underwent its last strategic planning effort — State Parks 2000. That effort guided state park improvements that included the modernization of facilities; expanded environmental education programs; and designated natural areas in to better protect sensitive or special natural resources.
Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks total almost 300,000 acres. Together with DCNR’s state forest system, they are one of the largest expanses of public lands in the eastern United States.
For state park information, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.