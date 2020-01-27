PATTON — Prince Gallitzin State Park will host a Winter Blast on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for a day of winter activities.
Go sledding, try cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, play Winter BINGO, or partake in the 5K Fun Run/Walk. We will have exhibits set up talking about ice fishing, geocaching, local wildlife and more!
Equipment for all activities will be provided on a first-come/first-served basis, but you may wish to bring your own sled and ice skates. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided by the Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park. The event will be held at the Prince Gallitzin Marina.
Activities to include:
- 5K Fun Run/Walk at 10 a.m.
- Guided Hike at noon.
- Snowmobile demos by the Glendale Lake Snowmobile Club
- Cross-country Skis and Snowshoe loaners
- Alpaca Wool Spinning Demonstration
- Geocaching, with GPS loaners
- Basics to Disc Golf Course
- Ice Skating and Sledding (bring your own skates and sleds)
- Broomball
- Educational Station
- Mountain Pie Making
- Stay warm around the bonfire
The 5K Fun Run/Walk, will start at 10 a.m. at the new Prince Gallitzin Pavilion, next to the Marina. First 75 participants will receive a free winter beanie! There is no fee or pre-registration to participate. This is a non-timed event (just for fun).
Many activities are dependent on snow/ice conditions.
These park programs are free of charge and open to the public. For more information, contact Tony DeSantis, Environmental Education Specialist, at 674-1000 x105, or by email at princeprogramssp@pa.gov. An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming programs can also be found at www.visitPAparks.com.
Access for People
with DisabilitiesIf you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.