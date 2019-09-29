October education programs scheduled at Prince Gallatin
PATTON — Prince Gallatin State Park has scheduled its environmental education programs for the beginning of October.
Friday, Oct. 4
Morning Bird Walk –8 a.m.
With fall migration in full swing, spend the morning looking and listening for the various birds that can be found in the park. Meet at Prince Gallitzin Marina.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Pontoon Boat Tour of Glendale Lake –11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Take a scenic ride on the lake and learn about the historical and natural features of the park. Donations will be accepted for the Friends of PGSP. Children under 30 pounds must provide their own PFDs (life jackets). Pre-registration is required. Space is limited. To register, call 674-1000. Meet at the Muskrat Beach Dock (Area 3)
Sunday, Oct. 6
Apple Cider Festival – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 100 craft vendors, live music, food, hay rides and more! Free admission.
Taking place at Muskrat Beach Area 2.