PATTON — Prince Gallitzin State Park has announced its environmental education programs for the first weekend in August.
Friday, Aug. 2
Keystone Snakes – 8:30 p.m.
Join us for a presentation about these fascinating, although misunderstood, reptiles. We will discuss the species we have in Pennsylvania and how they are a key component to our ecosystems. Meet at the campground amphitheater.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Paddle Smart Presentation – 9 a.m.
A perfect program for beginner kayakers or those who want to freshen up on different skills! Join members of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary to learn basic paddling skills and techniques to keep you and others safe. Skills/Techniques to be discussed will include: Boat entry/exit, Paddle Strokes, Rescue Techniques and Safety and Risk Reduction, and much more. Meet at Muskrat Beach Area #2 (near the swimming area).
Friday, Aug. 9
Smokey Visits the Campground – 7 p.m.
Today is Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday! Watch for him as he tours the campground, then come to the amphitheater at 7:00 for a program about how you can help prevent forest fires. Don’t forget to bring your camera for a picture with Smokey! Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
These park programs are free of charge and open to the public. For more information, contact Tony DeSantis, Environmental Education Specialist, at 674-1000 x105, or by email at princeprogramssp@pa.gov. An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming programs can also be found at www.visitPAparks.com.