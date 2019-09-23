Prince Gallitzin State Park has announced the following educational programs for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m. –Build a bird feeder.
Fall and winter is a great time to have those bird feeders up! Learn how to make easily-crafted bird feeders to keep our feathered-friends fed as the temperatures begin to fall. Great for kids and adults! Meet at Conference Room (rear of main park office).
Friday, Oct. 4, 8 a.m. –Morning bird walk.
With fall migration in full swing, spend the morning looking and listening for the various birds that can be found in the park. This will be open to all experience levels. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow. Meet at Prince Gallitzin Marina.