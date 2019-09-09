PATTON — Prince Gallitzin State Park has announced its schedule of environmental programs for the next two weeks.
Friday, Sept. 13
Full Moon Hike, 7:30 p.m.
Join the park naturalist for an easy hike into the dark! As we make our way around Headache Hill and an old orchard nearby, we’ll discuss the animals that make the most out of the night. Bring a flashlight and wear sturdy shoes. Hike will be 1 mile in length.
Meet atop Headache Hill.
Saturday, Sept. 14
2019 Monarch Watch, 2-4 p.m.
Help the park naturalist with a citizen science project to monitor the migrating population of Monarch butterflies. Learn how this project helps biologists understand their seasonal movements as we go out into the field to catch and tag these long-distance flyers!
Meet on Long Rd. at the bottom of Headache Hill.
Friday, Sept. 20
Woodpeckers of Pennsylvania –8 p.m.
Join the park naturalist for a presentation about this incredible group of birds. We’ll learn about what makes them so unique, and how to identify those that can be found throughout the state.
Meet at Campground Amphitheater.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Invasive Species in our Backyard, 6 p.m.
What are invasive species and where do they live? Come find out about some of the invasive species that is trying to harm our park and lake. Learn what we can do to protect our native plants.
Meet at Campground Amphitheater.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Morning Bird Walk, 8 a.m.
With fall migration occurring, spend the morning looking and listening for the various birds that can be found in the park. This will be open to all experience levels. A limited number binoculars will be available to borrow. Meet at Prince Gallitzin Marina.
These park programs are free of charge and open to the public. For more information, contact Tony DeSantis, Environmental Education Specialist, at 674-1000 x105, or by email at princeprogramssp@pa.gov.
An online calendar of events with information on all upcoming programs can also be found at www.visitPAparks.com.