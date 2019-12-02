HARRISBURG — Hunters during the final day of Pennsylvania’s statewide bear season harvested 565 bears, raising the 2019 statewide general-season harvest to 2,063.
That adds to an early season harvest of 1,335, increasing the 2019 total bear harvest to 3,398, not including the extended bear season, which kicked off Saturday in 16 Wildlife Management Units.
Final bear harvest numbers likely will be available in February 2020.
None of the bears taken on the final day of the statewide season cracked the Top 10 list for heaviest bears.
The largest bear through all 2019 seasons continues to be the 813-pound male taken with a rifle on the opening day of the general season in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, by Victor M. Vassalluzzo, of Kintnersville.
The heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder harvested in 2010 in Middle Smithfield Township, Pike County. Since 1992, seven black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been lawfully harvested in Pennsylvania hunting seasons.
Other large bears taken in the 2019 general season – all taken with a rifle – include: a 747-pound male taken in Wright Township, Luzerne County, by J. Kripp Jr., of Mountaintop; a 696-pound male taken in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, by Brian J. Borosh, of Jim Thorpe; a 657-pound male taken in Franklin Township, Columbia County, by Nicholas A. Podgurski, of Elysburg; a 656-pound male taken in Hanover Township, Luzerne County, by Dale J. Kobal, of Hunlock Creek; a 623-pound male taken in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County, by Mikael J. Catanese, of Sewickley; a 620-pound male taken in Miles Township, Centre County, by Reuben Kennel, of Turbotville; and a 604-pound male taken in Gallagher Township, Clinton County, by Steven Z. Rohrbach, of Lock Haven.
The top bear-hunting county in the state over the general season was Lycoming County with 136 bears. It was followed by Tioga County with 131 bears.
Statewide season harvests by county and region are:
Northwest (243): Warren, 67 (59); Clarion, 38 (41); Venango, 37 (78); Forest, 27 (55); Jefferson, 26 (69); Crawford, 21 (59); Butler, 21 (19); Mercer, 4 (13); and Erie, 2 (18).
Southwest (152): Somerset, 51 (57); Armstrong, 32 (26); Indiana, 27 (31); Fayette, 24 (39); Cambria, 12 (16); Westmoreland, 5 (14); and Greene, 1 (0).
Northcentral (728): Lycoming, 136 (107); Tioga, 131 (90); Clinton, 97 (128); Potter, 86 (62); McKean, 68 (47); Clearfield, 54 (80); Elk, 53 (47); Centre, 52 (52); Cameron, 32 (61); and Union, 19 (11).
Southcentral (320): Huntingdon, 79 (78); Bedford, 66 (54); Fulton, 40 (35); Perry, 37 (14); Blair, 21 (22); Juniata, 21 (16); Mifflin, 19 (10); Franklin, 17 (14); Cumberland, 11 (4); Snyder, 6 (3); and Adams, 3 (5).
Northeast (553): Pike, 88 (51); Luzerne, 74 (53); Monroe, 62 (50); Bradford, 60 (50); Wayne, 51 (30); Wyoming, 43 (27); Susquehanna, 40 (13); Lackawanna, 37 (20); Sullivan, 36 (32); Columbia, 25 (20); Carbon, 24 (31); Northumberland, 12 (17); and Montour, 1 (1).
Southeast (67): Schuylkill, 29 (20); Dauphin, 25 (26); Berks, 8 (1); Northampton, 3 (3); Lebanon, 1 (7); and Lehigh, 1 (3).