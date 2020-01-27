HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently gave preliminary approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for the 2020-21 license year.
Modifications proposed for the 2020-21 seasons include: expanding Sunday hunting opportunities on three days – Sunday, Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting, Sunday, Nov. 22 for bear hunting during the bear firearms season, and Sunday, Nov. 29 for deer hunting during the firearms deer season; allowing concurrent hunting of antlered and antlerless deer statewide for the duration of the 14-day firearms deer season; shifting the statewide general bear season to run from Saturday through Tuesday; bringing back a three-day Thanksgiving turkey season, running Wednesday through Friday, in many Wildlife Management Units; adding a week to the archery bear season, creating an overlap in the first week with the muzzleloader deer and bear seasons; opening squirrel season statewide on Sept. 12; permitting either-sex pheasant hunting statewide, outside of Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas; shortening the length of the fall turkey season by one week in WMUs 4D and 4E in response to declining local turkey populations; and eliminating the extended elk season held outside the Elk Management Area given that no elk ever have been harvested in this season.
The public may offer comments on all proposed 2020-21 seasons and bag limits, as well as other board actions, between now and the board’s next quarterly meeting, when 2020-21 seasons and bag limits will be finalized, and antlerless deer license allocations will be determined.
The board’s next quarterly meeting is scheduled to be held April 6 and 7 at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters.
CONCURRENT FIREARMS DEER SEASONS UP FOR APPROVAL
Commissioners preliminarily approved a slate of deer seasons for the 2020-21 license year that would allow concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer through the duration of the firearms deer season.
The season is proposed to open on Saturday, Nov. 28. Deer hunting also would be allowed on Sunday, Nov. 29. This would be the only Sunday during firearms deer season when deer hunting is permitted. The season would close on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The board retained the antler restrictions that have been in place for adult and senior license holders since the 2011-12 seasons.
Those exempt from these antler restrictions are mentored youth hunters, junior license holders, disabled hunters with a permit to use a vehicle as a blind and resident active-duty military on leave.
FALL TURKEY SEASON CHANGES MOVE FORWARD
Commissioners gave preliminary approval to fall turkey seasons for 2020 and spring gobbler dates for 2021.
All recommendations on fall turkey season length are made in accordance with guidelines in the Game Commission’s Wild Turkey Management Plan.
For the 2021 spring gobbler season, which is proposed to run from May 1-31, the board continued with legal hunting hours to reflect the following: from May 1-May 15, legal shooting hours will be one-half hour before sunrise until noon; and from May 17-31, hunters may hunt all day, from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
The board proposed holding the one-day Spring Gobbler Youth Hunt on April 24, 2021, which will run from one-half hour before sunrise until noon.
All junior license holders and Mentored Youth Hunting Program permit holders can participate in this special half-day hunt, as well as the other spring season dates.
PROPOSED 2020-21 HUNTING SEASONS AND BAG LIMITS
- BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (Statewide): Oct. 17-31. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
- BLACK BEAR, MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 17-24. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
- BLACK BEAR, SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 22-24, Junior and Senior License Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only.
- Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
- BLACK BEAR (Statewide): Nov. 21, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23-24. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
- ELK, ARCHERY: Sept. 12-26.
- ELK (Antlered or Antlerless): Nov. 2-7. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
- ELK, LATE (Antlerless only): Jan. 2-9, 2021
- DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Oct. 3-Nov. 14, Nov. 15 and Dec. 26-Jan. 18, 2021. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- DEER (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Nov. 28, Nov. 29. Nov. 30-Dec. 12. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- DEER, ANTLERLESS SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 22-24. Junior and Senior License Holders, Mentored Youth Permit Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only, with required antlerless license.
- Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- DEER, ANTLERLESS MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 17-24. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (Statewide): Dec. 26-Jan. 18, 2021. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
- COYOTES: No closed season. Unlimited. Outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk and turkey), coyotes may be taken with a hunting license or a furtaker license, and without wearing orange.
During any big game season, coyotes may be taken while lawfully hunting big game or with a furtaker license.