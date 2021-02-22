CAMP HILL — A fresh glass straight from the tap, the cool splash of a cascading waterfall hitting the rocks below, endless hours of paddling, angling, and swimming in the bountiful lakes, streams, and rivers winding through the commonwealth.
The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, the only non-profit whose mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests continues their celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Pennsylvania Environmental Rights Amendment by asking; “What access to clean water means to you?”
Throughout the month of March PPFF will celebrate access to clean water and invites all Pennsylvanians to reflect on your right and access to clean water through the art of the cinquain poem, a five-line poem, each line containing the following amount of syllables (2- 4-6-8-2). Everyone is welcome to submit their poems via email to PAEnviroRights50@paparksandforests.org or through PPFF’s social media channels using #PAEnviroRights50.
- Facebook @Pennsylvania Parks and Forests
- Twitter @PaPFF
- Instagram @paparksandforests
Submissions open March 1 and are welcome through March 31. Select submissions will
be shared on PPFF’s social media on March 22 in celebration of World Water Day.
The Environmental Rights Amendment was added to the Pennsylvania constitution in 1971 and reads;
”The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.”
In addition to celebrating the Right to Clean Water, PPFF will explore the sources of water pollution in our state and the benefits state park and forests provide as a natural protector of clean, pure water.
“Pennsylvania has an abundance of water resources from our vast network of rivers and trails to our lakes and ponds,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “Yet we also have had historic challenges protecting water quality. Our state parks and forests, and their forested ecosystems, are important tools in water quality protection. Yet protecting forested landscapes is only one step. We need investment in the infrastructure that is our state parks and forests to address old water and sewage systems, reduce erosion, and address climate damage.”
PPFF is commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Environmental Rights Amendment all year. Follow along using #PAEnviroRights50.