UNIVERSITY PARK — For those interested in learning the art of homesteading, Penn State Extension is offering a free webinar series, “How to Live on a Few Acres of Land.”
The seven-week series will provide step-by-step instructions and best practices for those who want to grow food and/or raise animals on their property. This is an introductory course taught by Penn State Extension educators in their specialty area, including fruit and vegetable production, animal production, and food preservation and safety.
The webinars, which will be recorded, will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Tuesday beginning April 28. Dates and topics are as follows:
- April 28: “Living on a Few Acres: Soils and Fertilizer.”
- May 5: “Living on a Few Acres: Growing Vegetables.”
- May 12: “Living on a Few Acres: Growing Fruit.”
- May 19: “Living on a Few Acres: Backyard Chickens.”
- May 26: “Living on a Few Acres: Beef, Sheep and Goats.”
- June 2: “Living on a Few Acres: Food Preservation.”
- June 9: “Living on a Few Acres: Home Butchering.”
Recordings also will be available on the Penn State Extension website for future viewing. To learn more or to register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/fafc-living-on-a-few-acres or call 1-877-345-0691.